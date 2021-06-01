2 in custody after state troopers end car chase in Bellevue

State troopers were shot at in two locations before they ended a pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday morning.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington state troopers say they were shot at multiple times while chasing a stolen vehicle before ending the pursuit on Lakemont Boulevard in Bellevue.

The chase began when troopers discovered the SUV's license plates were stolen.

They attempted to stop the SUV, but it drove off.

At one point during the chase, troopers forced the SUV into a ditch using a PIT maneuver. It was able to reverse out of the ditch, hitting a patrol vehicle.

The suspects then began driving westbound on I-90, which is when the suspects fired at troopers.

According to state Trooper Rick Johnson, as troopers chased the stolen SUV the suspects inside shot at them in two separate locations.

Troopers disabled the vehicle with a PIT maneuver on Lakemont Boulevard.

Police shot the driver with bean bag rounds.

The passenger was arrested without any issues.

No injuries to the troopers were reported.