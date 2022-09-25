Multiple protests held in Bellevue after death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested for not properly wearing her hijab.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Multiple peaceful protests were held in Bellevue Saturday, over the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman who was allegedly beaten to death by police in Iran earlier this month. Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested for not properly wearing her hijab.

"I am also that girl, I am also Mahsa Amini," said Saghar Amini, a local Iranian American Activist, who has no relation to Mahsa Amini. That's the message hundreds of other people chanted while in the heart of downtown Bellevue Saturday afternoon, acting as a voice for the voiceless.

"We're here to chant what the Iranians are chanting in front of tanks, and in front of bullets and the freedom that we have here," said Amini.

Organizers of Saturday’s event said they are not part of one single organization. Rather, they are part of the Iranian American community seeking justice after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

"Many of us women have experienced in Iran, I have experienced, many women that you see here have experienced it, many of us have left Iran because of that," said Amini.

Despite being thousands of miles away, protesters just hope those in power will do more.