Procession, memorial service for Bellevue police officer killed in crash set for Tuesday

Officer Jordan Jackson was on his department motorcycle when he struck a car pulling out of a parking lot onto the roadway.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A procession and memorial service for officer Jordan Jackson, a Bellevue police officer who was killed in a motorcycle crash in November, will be held Tuesday.

The procession will begin at 11:15 a.m. at 148th Avenue SE and SE 16th Street in Bellevue and end at the Meydenbauer Center on NE 6th Street.

The public is encouraged to line the route to show support for Jackson and his family.

BPD will have temporary rolling closures along the procession route, as well as extended road closures adjacent to the Meydenbauer Center.

112th Avenue NE between NE 4th Street and NE 8th Street will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

NE 6th Street between 110th Avenue NE and 112th Avenue NE will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

NE 6th Street between 112th Avenue NE and I-405 will be closed from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The memorial service is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Meydenbauer Center. The service also will be open to the public.

Jackson was driving northbound riding his department motorcycle on Bellevue Way on Monday, Nov. 21 when he struck a car pulling out of a parking lot and onto the roadway, according to Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell.

Jackson was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley called Jackson's death a "tragedy," saying he was a "great officer but a better human being."

Jackson leaves behind a wife and two young children. Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Issaquah High School and Central Washington University. He worked for the Bellevue Police Department since 2018 and was even on the hiring panel for Shirley, who was appointed to his new role earlier this year.

“I could tell he was a leader right from the start. The way he carried himself, the way he conducted himself. He was friendly, he was engaging, and I had a few meetings with him in my office and I knew this guy was an up-and-coming leader,” said Shirley said in a previous interview with KING 5.

David Roosevelt, the owner of Seattle Used Bikes, just off Aurora Avenue, has known Jackson since 2019. He remembered him as a responsible rider and a family man, saying Jackson would often talk about his wife and children.

Jackson's death is the first line of duty death for the Bellevue Police Department in its 69-year history.