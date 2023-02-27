Parents, staff push back on proposed plan to consolidate 3 Bellevue elementary schools

Ardmore Elementary School parents spoke to the Bellevue School Board on Monday, with many asking leaders not to consolidate elementary schools.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Parents and teachers spoke out on record about a plan to consolidate three Bellevue elementary schools. District leaders say the move is needed due to declining enrollment that’s not predicted to improve anytime soon.

Rocio Castillo and her husband are speaking out before their child’s elementary school is shut down – what the district is calling consolidation.

“I really love Ardmore elementary school. For me, for my family Ardmore is like our second home,” Castillo said.

Monday night in Bellevue was a chance for parents and staff to address the district’s board of directors about a plan to consolidate three elementary schools in response to declining enrollment.

“There’s a lot of families that their feelings are the same,” Castillo continued.

Under the recommended plan, students going to Ardmore, Eastgate and Wilburton elementary schools would be sent to other schools in the district.

“We all know that any change will affect all schools in the district, but our students and families must come first. Closing any neighborhood school will be difficult but please consider the community of Ardmore in your decision,” said Jolyn Danielson a librarian at Ardmore Elementary School.

District leadership pointed to “post-pandemic factors” including low birth rates, loss of pandemic-era funding and lack of affordable housing as just some of the reasons why keeping the schools open is “not a professionally responsible option.”

Interim Superintendent Art Jarvis sat down with KING 5 earlier this month.

“For an elementary school to lose 40% of its students puts us in a position that, financially ... can’t be stretched to just support small schools,” Jarvis said.

Parents and teachers took the mic on Monday – calling on the district to consider the impact shuffling students will have on the elementary-aged kids.

“I’m asking that our kids not be separated from each other. Consolidating kids into three schools seems unthinkable,” said Kelly Nordstrom a staff member at Ardmore Elementary School.

The district didn’t respond to the parents' comments but instead listened, as the final decision has yet to be reached.

“Now our feelings are mixed. It’s a lot of information but in the same way, I feel that I am in limbo,” Castillo added.