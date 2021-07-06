Parent Education Program at Bellevue College faces budget cut vote

Bellevue College's Board of Trustees will vote next week on a 3% budget cut to the Parent Education Program.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The future of Bellevue College's popular Parent Education Program remains uncertain ahead of proposed budget cuts going to the Board of Trustees for a vote on June 16.

The program offers parent-child classes for infants and toddlers to aid in child development as well as preschool classes and enrichment classes for parents and preschool to elementary-aged children, according to the college's website.

A few weeks ago, news of the possible cuts spread among parents, and teachers in the program all worried about what that meant for their children.

Some of those concerned parents started an online petition asking the college to reconsider their proposed plan. The petition is now closed but received more than 800 signatures. Bellevue College President Gary Locke, who is a former Washington state governor, says he personally received dozens of emails.

At that time, the proposed budget cuts almost all but eliminated the program.

Locke says there was a mistake in the numbers based off this year's COVID-19 numbers and not the numbers from a normal year.

"As soon as we realized the mistake, we re-ran the numbers and I'm happy to say the cut is now just 3%," said Locke.

Program parent Kristi Hayes says she doesn't believe there was a mistake and says she thinks the petition and emails helped keep the program running.

Despite the 3% cut not having a significant impact to the upcoming year, Locke warns families and teachers that cuts to the program have been long coming.

According to Locke, the program currently has a $600,000 a year deficit.

"So we've really challenged the program to look at other revenue opportunities, whether it's foundation support, contributions from the community to reducing their rent costs to looking at the cost of tuition, whether or not it can actually be higher," said Locke.

While Hayes is satisfied with the smaller proposed budget cuts, she says the lack of communication has been the real problem and that families need help turning the program into a more sustainable one.

"There's been no communication at all from the college. They did not audit classes. They did not poll parents or students. They did not speak to anyone. These families, many who are low income, need this program," said Hayes.

Locke says the Board of Trustees has the final say and it's possible they ask for more than 3% in their meeting next week.