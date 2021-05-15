More than 800 teens get first vaccine at Bellevue School District pop-up clinic

The Bellevue School District partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to administer the shot to students 16 and up.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Hundreds of teenagers and their parents showed up at Sammamish High School Saturday to get the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up event organized by the Bellevue School District.

Organizers partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to offer the shot to students 16 and older.

Mehr Grewal, an eighth-grader in the district, lead the charge to inform students about the shot, which was recently approved for kids as young as 12.

“I had an amazing experience and I just felt so proud to be part of this effort towards ending this pandemic,” Mehr said.

RELATED: Everyone 12 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Washington



“So many young people, me and my peers, have been feeling like there is no hope for this to end. We’ve been in this for over a year, so we really want to send the message that we went into this together and we will come out of this together as a community,” he continued.