A group of King County firefighters plea to drop vaccine mandate as jobs put in jeopardy

A group of firefighters attended a Bellevue City Council meeting on Monday to speak out against vaccine mandates.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A group of firefighters attended a Bellevue City Council meeting on Monday to speak out against vaccine mandates as some firefighters are still losing their jobs over the requirement.

Eastside Fire and Rescue says it has reached a 94 percent vaccination rate with its response operations personnel, but the mandate has led to the loss of a dozen firefighters.

An Eastside Fire and Rescue spokesperson told KING 5 in an email that four employees chose to "separate from service" on Oct. 19, two employees separated on a five-year return to work agreement on Oct. 19, and six employees separated on Monday after a six-month leave of absence. Three employees received light-duty accommodations related to the mandate, all three of whom got vaccinated.

Frank Dahlquist said after spending 15 years with Eastside Fire and Rescue and being promoted to captain, his career with the agency is coming to an end.

Dahlquist said his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine is the reason why. When he was told he would need to get it by October 18, 2021, he requested a religious belief accommodation, an exemption listed in the Governor's proclamation. Dahlquist said an accommodation was not granted in his case.

"The agencies are asking us to go against our religious beliefs to keep our jobs and we just don't think that's right,” Dahlquist said. "We're just asking for the agency to reevaluate this because [of what] it's done at the individual agency level. I'm really hoping that that makes the difference for them is to at least pause the process and terminations and reevaluate our accommodations."

Eastside Fire and Rescue Chief Jeff Clark said the department focused on educating, counseling and making accommodations for employees after the mandate was announced, which allowed the agency to plan for workforce impacts.

In a statement, Clark also said the department provided vaccination opportunities to all employees and hosted multiple vaccination clinics, and unvaccinated employees were provided the opportunity to apply for an exemption and participate in the accommodation process.