'Giving Machine' in Bellevue offers unique way to support global charities

You can help families in need with the push of a button in Bellevue.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — There is a new way to support families in need around the world and it comes in the form of a vending machine.

But don't expect these machines to operate like the coin-ops you may be used to.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints just unveiled its new Giving Machines in Bellevue's Downtown Park. It's part of the annual Light the World Imitative and allows users to walk up and purchase items like food, clothing, fresh water, medicine, polio vaccines and even live animals for families in impoverished areas around the globe.

Since 2017, $15 million has been donated through the machines which are now offered in 24 cities worldwide. 100% of donations made at the Giving Machines go directly to charities like UNISEF, Salvation Army and Shared Hope International.