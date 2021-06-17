Firework show returning to downtown Bellevue this Fourth of July

The firework show will begin around 10:05 p.m. over the downtown area and last between 15-17 minutes.

Editor’s note: The video above about King County Council banning the retail sale and use of consumer fireworks in unincorporated areas was originally published in April 2021.

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Fireworks will return to the skies over Bellevue on Independence Day after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the first public event in Bellevue since March 2020.

The city announced Thursday that while fireworks will return this year, the show will look different than past “Bellevue Family 4th” celebrations.

This year’s event will not include entertainment, live music, or other activities before or after the firework show, according to the city website.

The firework show will begin around 10:05 p.m. over the downtown area and last between 15-17 minutes.

Bellevue Downtown Park will be open as a viewing area for the show, and free parking will be available after 7 p.m. at The Bellevue Collection, the city said.

“As a city, it is important that we find opportunities to safely celebrate the diversity and resiliency of our community,” said Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson. “This year’s Independence Day event is a great example, and I am really looking forward to it.”