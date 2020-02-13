BELLEVUE, Wash. — “Drinks with Daniels” is back. Last fall, KING 5 Chief Reporter Chris Daniels sat down with multiple Seattle City Council candidates and is now venturing outside the city limits. He asked multiple western Washington mayors to meet up for a drink at one of their favorite locations and have a casual conversation about the issues that are important to them.

You’ll meet leaders from Everett, Kent, Federal Way, Bellevue and Tacoma, who chose everything from tea to beer to a mixed drink. The segments will air Feb. 10-14.

Lynne Robinson joined the Bellevue City Council in 2014 and this year was elected mayor by her peers. The proud parks supporter talked about the city’s commitment to green space and recruiting businesses like Amazon while sharing tea at Third Culture Coffee in Bellevue.