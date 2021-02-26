Dick's Drive-In opening Bellevue location

By the end of 2021, Dick's Drive-In plans to open a new restaurant in the Crossroads Bellevue Shopping Center.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — By the end of the year, people living on the Eastside won't have to travel as far to get a Deluxe and chocolate shake.

On Thursday, Dick's Drive-In announced their plans to open a new location by the end of 2021 in Bellevue at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

“We are so thrilled to announce our next location,” said Jasmine Donovan, president of Dick’s Drive-Ins and granddaughter of the namesake Dick Spady. “It will be wonderful to be back in Bellevue again after almost 50 years.”

This is the drive-in's eighth location and it will feature walk-up service windows on the outside of the building, much like their other restaurants.