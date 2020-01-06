Community cleanup planned in Bellevue after looting, property damage

Volunteers in Bellevue are helping clean up the mess left behind after looters damaged property and stole from businesses on Sunday.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Community members are planning to help clean the streets of Bellevue Monday after people looted stores and caused property damage Sunday.

The Bellevue Chamber said volunteers were meeting at the north end of Bellevue Downtown Park at 10 a.m. to help with the cleanup effort.

“If you choose to attend please remember your mask, your social distancing habits, your cleaning supplies, and your compassion for others," the chamber tweeted.

The cleanup effort comes after dozens of people broke into Bellevue Square Mall during protests and looted “many” stores, police said.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said two larger groups joined a peaceful protest outside Bellevue Square Sunday afternoon and started breaking windows and looting stores. Chief Mylett said the looters were simply there to destroy.

"I didn’t even hear George Floyd’s name," Mylett said. "They’re not here to protest what happened."

There was looting throughout downtown Bellevue, destruction of property, and assaults on innocent bystanders and police officers, according to Mylett.

An XFINITY store was also vandalized and looted Sunday. Glass covered the ground and electronics were ripped from displays. Looters also hit the Macy’s, and there were reports of looting at a New Balance store as well.

Gov. Jay Inslee activated up to 200 more Washington National Guard members to help Bellevue respond to looting. Guard personnel will be unarmed and work under the direction of local leadership.

Chief Mylett said it is the first time in his tenure that the city has asked for National Guard help.