Memorial service planned for Bellevue police officer killed in crash

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on the death of Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson originally aired on Nov. 22, 2022.

The celebration of life for officer Jordan Jackson, who died after his department motorcycle collided with a car last week, will be held on Dec. 6, the Bellevue Police Department announced Tuesday.

The memorial will begin at 1 p.m. at Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, located at 11100 NE 6th St.

The service will be open to the public. More details about the service and the procession will be released as they become available, the department said in a release.

Jackson was driving northbound riding his department motorcycle on Bellevue Way on Monday, Nov. 21 when he struck a car pulling out of a parking lot and onto the roadway, according to Bellevue Police Department Captain Landon Barnwell.

Jackson was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. No one in the other vehicle was injured.

Bellevue Police Chief Wendell Shirley called Jackson's death a "tragedy," saying he was a "great officer but a better human being."

Jackson leaves behind a wife and two young children. Jackson grew up in Spokane and graduated from Issaquah High School and Central Washington University. He worked for the Bellevue Police Department since 2018 and was even on the hiring panel for Shirley who was appointed to his new role earlier this year.

“I could tell he was a leader right from the start. The way he carried himself, the way he conducted himself. He was friendly, he was engaging, and I had a few meetings with him in my office and I knew this guy was an up-and-coming leader,” said Shirley said in a previous interview with KING 5.

David Roosevelt the owner of Seattle Used Bikes, just off Aurora Avenue, has known Jackson since 2019. He remembered him as a responsible rider and a family man, saying Jackson would often talk about his wife and children.

Jackson's death is the first line of duty death for the Bellevue Police Department in its 69-year history.