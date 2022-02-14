3 cars stolen from Bellevue car dealership

The suspects broke through the front of the dealership Monday night.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in Bellevue Monday night, according to preliminary information from police.

The suspects rammed through the front of the dealership just before 10:30 p.m.

One of the vehicles, a Porsche, crashed near Interstate 405 and NE 8th Street.

Two suspects were still on the loose as of 11:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.