2 people rescued after home slides off foundation, collapses in Bellevue

Two people were rescued after a home collapsed in Bellevue Monday morning. Around 42 people have been evacuated from their homes.

BELLEVUE, Wash — Two people were rescued after a house slid off its foundation and collapsed in Bellevue early Monday morning.

The Bellevue Police Department (BPD) said the house is located on the 5000 block of 139th Pl SE, which is southwest of Eastgate Park. The collapse was first reported around 5:20 a.m.

A “major” water main break was reported in the area, but it is currently unclear if that is the cause of the collapse. Bellevue Public Utilities is searching for the water main break or the possible source of the flooding in the neighborhood.

The BPD said two people and a dog inside the collapsed home were rescued and are safe. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

First responders on the scene said the area is unstable. Police said the house is sitting at about a 45-degree angle.

UPDATE: Bellevue Police are now telling us they don’t know if it was a water main break. They aren’t sure where all of this water came from. About 17 to 20 people have been evacuated from their homes. Two people who live inside the home that slid off its foundation, are safe. pic.twitter.com/4YXaqunWZ2 — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) January 17, 2022

BPD spokesperson Meeghan Black told KING 5 reverse 911 calls were made for people in the area to evacuate. As of 7:16 a.m., 42 people and several pets have been evacuated from 17 homes, according to BPD.

The BPD said firefighters had evaluated 17 homes in the area for damage by 7 a.m.

This is the home that has collapsed. @BvueFD has evaluated 17 homes in the area. pic.twitter.com/q88hycfzx8 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) January 17, 2022

Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and is checking for a gas leak.

The BPD tweeted multiple photos showing a “large debris field” in the area.

More pictures from the scene. There were people inside the home that slid off of its foundation and collapsed, they are safe and have been evacuated. Right now crews are working on getting the water turned off. Puget Sound Energy also just arrived. pic.twitter.com/ebap3onmVc — Kierra Elfalan (@KierraElfalanTV) January 17, 2022

More than a dozen agencies responded to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.