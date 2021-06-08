Police search for suspect who carjacked valet driver in Bellevue

The suspect allegedly stole a car near Bel-Red Road and NE 24th Street in Bellevue. Police are searching for him.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect who fled after allegedly carjacking a valet driver in Bellevue on Tuesday morning.

Officers are searching for the suspect near Bel-Red Road and NE 24th Street, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The suspect is accused of jumping a valet driver and stealing the car, according to Bellevue police spokesperson Meeghan Black. The suspect then crashed the car and fled the scene.

He is sought by Bellevue police, the Redmond Police Department and the King County Sheriff’s Office Air Support Unit.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s. He was wearing white pants and a black jacket.

The public is urged to avoid the area. If you see the suspect, call 911.