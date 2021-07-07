1 dead following a shooting in Bellevue, suspect at large

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the west parking lot of the AMC theater on Factoria Blvd. SE, according to police.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A man is dead following a shooting in Bellevue Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. in the west parking lot of the AMC theater on Factoria Boulevard SE, according to Bellevue police.

A man in his 20s was shot in the chest by a suspect, police said. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition, but did not survive, police said.

The suspect is still at large. The suspect left the scene in a silver sedan with tinted windows and it has front passenger end damage, police said.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown at this time.

Police said there is currently no danger to the public. If anyone has information about the shooting or the suspect, they are asked to contact the Bellevue Police Department.

No further information has been released.