Bellevue to close 2 elementary schools under new consolidation plan

The Bellevue School District released a new consolidation plan a week before the school board was expected to adopt a proposal.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Ardmore Elementary School in Bellevue would not be consolidated under a new plan that the school district released Thursday.

The Bellevue School District changed its plan to consolidate three schools after holding a series of formal hearings and gathering feedback from the community.

Initially, Bellevue was considering sending Ardmore students to Bennett, Cherry Crest and Sherwood Forest elementaries. Under the new plan, Ardmore would not be consolidated, and the district would add an Arabic Heritage Language program and work with staff to develop and implement “innovative approaches” to attract and retain students.

The district did not make changes to the rest of its consolidation plan, which would consolidate Wilburton Elementary with Clyde Hill and Enatai elementaries and send Eastgate Elementary students to Spiritridge Elementary. Advanced learning at Spiritridge would be relocated to Woodridge Elementary.

A drop in enrollment prompted the consolidation plan. The district said it realized in October that enrollment wasn’t returning to pre-pandemic levels and would impact the district’s financial position. Over the past three years, the Bellevue School District has declined by more than 1,500 students and that trend is expected to continue for years to come, according to Bellevue School District Interim Superintendent Art Jarvis.

When the initial consolidation plan was announced in February, Deputy Superintendent for Financial Services and Operations Melissa DeVita said there could be district-wide layoffs if the consolidations didn’t happen.

Enrollment dropped due to declining birth rates, higher housing costs, more educational options, including private schools, lower immigration levels and families moving to more affordable areas, according to the district.

Bellevue isn’t the only district grappling with budget problems amid declining enrollment. Last week, Seattle Public Schools said it was considering layoffs while it addresses a critical budget deficit. Everett Public Schools could also cut full-time positions to make up a budget shortfall.