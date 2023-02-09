3 elementary schools recommended for consolidation in Bellevue

Under the recommended plan, students going to Ardmore, Eastgate and Wilburton elementary schools would be sent to other schools in the district.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue School District released its recommendation for consolidating elementary schools Thursday, suggesting students at three different schools be sent to other schools in the district.

Under the recommendation, students going to Ardmore Elementary School would be sent to Bennett Elementary, Cherry Crest Elementary and Sherwood Forest Elementary.

Students going to Eastgate Elementary would be sent to Spiritridge Elementary and Somerset Elementary. The Advanced Learning program at Spiritridge would be moved to Woodridge Elementary.

Students going to Wilburton Elementary would be sent to Clyde Hill Elementary and Enatai Elementary.

The community will have a month to give feedback and attend open houses. After that, a school board vote on a proposed plan will be scheduled.

BSD originally announced that seven elementary schools with "declining enrollment" were under consideration for consolidation, including Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton.

According to the district, enrollment has been dropping since the 2019-2020 school year and they expect numbers to continue to drop for the next 10 years.

The district cited declining birth rates, increased housing costs, impacts from the pandemic and recent tech layoffs in the area as main contributing factors.

The BSD also cited concerns for the district's budget and pointed to the upcoming stop to emergency relief funds from the COVID-19 pandemic.