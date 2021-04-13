Bellevue city leaders consider police use-of-force reform recommendations

The Bellevue City Council and mayor received the final report Monday from an independent group that examined use-of-force policies in the police department.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue City Council members received the final findings of a police use-of-force report Monday in a pledge to determine what reforms may be needed within the Bellevue Police Department.

Council members and Mayor Lynne Robinson listened to a virtual presentation during their regular meeting Monday. While no action was taken on reforms, the presentation provided an opportunity to discuss the findings and ask questions.

Spurred by the death of George Floyd and nationwide demands for police reform, the City of Bellevue hired the Office of Independent Review (OIR) Group, an independent team of consultants, to conduct the study.

In September, the group reviewed the department's use-of-force policy and gathered community input for potential improvements. The results led to 47 recommendations for reform.

Some of the recommendations include technical matters such as the length of time a taser is deployed, and how many are deployed at a single person at once.

There is also a recommendation to prohibit neck restraints and choke holds.

The recommendations also addressed de-escalation policies, broader transparency in police use-of-force documentation for the public and the consideration of using body cameras.

"A corollary to our recommendations is the understanding and recognition that in addition to equipping officers with body worn cameras, there needs to be very good guidance with regard to when body worn cameras are activated when they're deactivated," said Michael Gennaco of the OIR group.

The final step on Monday was to present the final report to the Bellevue City Council and mayor.

In the coming weeks, the city council will consider the report's findings and taking any potential steps in response to the recommendations.