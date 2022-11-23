Bellevue Police Foundation sets up memorial fund for officer killed in collision

Jackson died Monday after a car struck him while he was riding his patrol motorcycle.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Foundation has set up a memorial fund for Officer Jordan Jackson, who died Monday after he was struck by a car while riding his patrol motorcycle. He was 34 years old.

"It's clear that Jordan Jackson was really loved. It's very clear," said an emotional Villette Nolon, the president of the Bellevue Police Foundation. "The footage was heartbreaking to learn what happened was really very shocking, personally I found myself kind of up all night thinking about the family."



According to Bellevue Police Department spokesperson Meeghan Black, Officer Jackson is the first officer in the department's 69-year history to die in the line of duty.

“So, it's the first time the foundation has had to step up for something like this," said Nolon.

All the proceeds of the memorial fund will go to Jackson's family.

"We've taken in almost 300 donations and to all those people I really want to say thank you," said Nolon.



Nolon hopes the family knows, the community is here for them, now and moving forward.

"We're so sorry that you're having to deal with this,” said Nolon. “It's never easy and to have it happen at this time of year has got to be even more difficult for you and everybody here in Bellevue loves you."

In addition to the memorial fund, family and friends have made GoFundMe pages as well. You can find the links to those fundraisers by clicking here and here.