Bellevue police chief calls loss of motorcycle Officer Jordan Jackson a 'tragedy'

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department is mourning the loss of motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He died on Monday after his motorcycle collided with a car in Bellevue. He was 34 years old.

“A tragedy to lose him, he was a great officer but an even better human being,” said Bellevue Police (BPD) Chief Wendell Shirley.

Shirley reflected on Jackson's life just one day after he died from his injuries. He was struck while traveling northbound on Bellevue Way near Wolverine Way.

“The hardest thing to face a wife, his sister, his mother in such grief and not be able to fix it,” said Shirley.

Officer Jackson leaves behind a wife and two young children. He was a Washingtonian dedicated to serving his community, graduating from Issaquah High School and Central Washington University. He’s been with BPD since 2018 and was even on the hiring panel for Shirley who was appointed to his new role earlier this year.

“I could tell he was a leader right from the start, the way he carried himself, the way he conducted himself, he was friendly, he was engaging, and I had a few meetings with him in my office and I knew this guy was an up-and-coming leader,” said Shirley.

As a memorial of flowers and balloons expands just outside the doors of BPD Tuesday afternoon, so does the sorrow from the greater community.

“Horrible to see this senseless act happen,” said David Roosevelt the owner of Seattle Used Bikes, just off Aurora Avenue.

Roosevelt said Jackson was a loyal customer of his since 2019. Roosevelt said Jackson was a responsible rider and would talk about his family often.

“My heart goes out to them, and I hope the kids someday understand what a good man their father was, and that legacy is what continues for him,” said Roosevelt.

A legacy that should never be forgotten.

“Jordan Jackson paid the ultimate sacrifice for serving and so I think we should all be grateful and count our blessings,” said Shirley.