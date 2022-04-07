Bellevue Police adapt safety approach after mass shooting in Chicago suburb

Bellevue Police adjusted its presence at a Fourth of July event after Monday's mass shooting in a suburb of Chicago.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — After a pandemic hiatus, the Bellevue Family 4th event returned Monday evening. Bellevue Police said it is constantly preparing and adapting its public safety response for events like the 4th of July, and a mass shooting in Illinois just hours before this year's event had the department adjusting on the fly.

"It was the worst news you could get the morning of a large event like this. We immediately went into an assessment of what we had in place and whether we needed to make some changes and adjustments, which we did," said Bellevue Police Major Dave Sanabria.

Monday morning in Highland Park, Ill., a gunman shot and killed six people. At least 30 other people were injured. The gunman shot from the top of a building onto the city's 4th of July Parade.

Sanabria did not highlight specific changes for the Bellevue Family 4th citing safety, but said the department plans for the worst. The department trains on certain situations, anticipates scenarios and looks at what it can learn from previous tragedies.

For example, Bellevue Downtown Park was surrounded by heavy, orange barricades Monday night. Sanabria said those barricades were added in response to a deadly event at a Waukesha, Wis. parade in November 2021. Six people were killed and more than 60 injured when a person drove through a holiday parade.

"We've tried to address some of the areas where people could take a vehicle and gain access to the park," said Sanabria.

While people were out celebrating the 4th of July in Bellevue, many did with a heavy heart, and shared gratitude for the authorities who plan for whatever might happen.

Sanabria said while the department's plans adapt, the need for a community to look out for one another doesn't change.