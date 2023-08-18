Bellevue officer who fell from on-ramp onto I-5 could require multiple surgeries

Officer Kevin Bereta had serious injuries to his back, leg and shoulder that could require multiple surgeries.

Example video title will go here for this video

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A Bellevue police officer who fell up to 50 feet off an overpass during Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit is in “good spirits” and healing.

Bellevue Police Department Capt. Landon Barnwell told reporters Friday that Officer Kevin Bereta, 39, was upgraded to stable condition from serious. Bereta had serious injuries to his back, leg and shoulder, which could require multiple surgeries.

Bereta is sitting up and healing, though Barnwell said it could be several months more before he’s recovered.

“He’s got a long road to recovery here,” Barnwell said. “He’s not out of the weeds.”

Bereta was on service detail for Harris’ visit Aug. 15 when he was ejected from his motorcycle while on an Interstate 5 overpass in Seattle. Bereta fell from an on-ramp onto the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

Barnwell said several motorists who were traveling on I-5 stopped to help.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the incident. Barnwell said the exact circumstances of what caused it won’t be available until WSP finishes its investigation.

Bereta, who is married with three young children, has been with the force since 2018, according to Barnwell. Bereta transferred to the Traffic Division as a motorcycle officer in 2020.

The captain described Bereta as someone who always has a smile on his face and likes to joke around.

“He’s always engaging and has a very playful personality,” Barnwell said.