Bellevue-based nonprofit holding Pet of the Year competition, fundraiser

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A local nonprofit is taking nominations for the Pet of the Year as part of a six-week fundraiser.

The fundraiser is being hosted by Bellevue-based Pet Partners, the leading therapy animal registry program in the United States.

Last year's Pet of the Year was a French Bulldog named Hazel who helped to raise more than $30,000 for Pet Partners.

This year the competition is open to dogs, cats, horses, pigs, lizards and any other species that makes a difference in someone's life. Nominations are currently being accepted.

The winner may be cute and cuddly, but will most importantly be the animal and their people who raise the most money for the cause. There’s already a pig and a lizard nominated, so the competition is fierce in 2023, with the official start on February 1. You don’t have to have a registered therapy animal to compete.

The winner will be crowned by Pet Partners on March 16 and various prizes up for grabs. Professional pet portraits and pet products worth thousands of dollars are at stake. Pet Partners' Pet of the Year helps fund the education and registration of thousands of therapy animals teams that make millions of visits every year. To learn more or to nominate a pet you can visit the Pet Partners website.

Pet Partners has been a leader in the therapy animal field for decades and has been promoting the health and wellness benefits of animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.

“We connect the right people with the right animals,” said Elisabeth Van Every with Pet Partners. “Our therapy animal program sends registered and screened volunteer teams out into our community to places like hospitals and schools.”

Van Every said from Hospice to Librarys, Pet Partners goes wherever people in need can benefit from a pet.