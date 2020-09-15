Bellevue Fashion Week goes virtual to support nonprofit that helps needy families

The Bellevue Collection is kicking off its 15th annual Fashion Week virtually. All proceeds go to Bellevue LifeSpring, which works to break the cycle of poverty.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The Bellevue Collection kicked off its 15th annual Fashion Week on Monday.

COVID-19 has certainly complicated events like Fashion Week, but the creative minds behind the event are determined and have reimagined many of the popular events. Virtual and in-person events include fashion shows, style consultation and other special programs as well as an independent designer showcase.

The Bellevue Collection’s Fashion Week is fun and entertaining but finds its purpose in fundraising for a local cause.

“It’s always been a celebration of creativity, diversity and individual style, but it’s also an opportunity for us to fundraise for deserving area nonprofits,” said The Bellevue Collection VP of Marketing Jennifer Leavitt.

All of the proceeds go to support long-time community partner Bellevue LifeSpring, which works to break the cycle of poverty.

“They have a thrift shop here in the mall that’s not currently open, and we want to continue to support them as they service children and families with food, clothing, education and emergency assistance,” Leavitt said.

The runway shows will be live in a virtual format. You can watch from wherever you are. For those who want an in-person experience, the mall itself showcases the independent designers with their own displays and video profiles.

Local designer Deyonte Weather returned home after relocating to New York and competing on “Project Runway.”

“I’m so excited to show my collection that’s inspired by my last name – Weather!” Weather said.

For those visiting the mall there’s also a unique behind-the-scenes experience they’re calling the “Fashion Forward Live Studio.” A retail space was transformed for the live streaming shows, and visitors can watch how photo shoots and fashion shows are produced.