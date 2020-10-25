Bellevue declares civil emergency, weapons ban due to protests

Protesters are marching through downtown Bellevue. One person was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Bellevue Mayor Lynne Robinson declared a civil emergency Saturday night due to protests from “multiple, opposing groups” in the downtown area.

The mayor can declare civil emergency if there is a riot or unlawful assembly that threatens people or property or the threat of one occurring.

Bellevue police made one arrest for driving with a suspended license.

Another protester tagged the ground with spray paint, according to police.

There was a minor confrontation when the group of protestors came upon a lone counter-demonstrator. Officers are standing by to make sure everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/STjO6Y2joA — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) October 25, 2020

The emergency order bans weapons used with the intent to harm people or property in the downtown area. The boundaries of the ban run from the Bellevue/Medina area to Interstate 405. The boundaries to north and south are Northeast 12th Street and Main Street/Southeast First Street.

The ban covers items such as rocks, bottles, pipes and incendiary devices. It does not include firearms.