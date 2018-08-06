Bellevue-based Valve will no longer remove games from its Steam game marketplace unless they are “illegal, or straight up trolling,” according to a statement from the gaming company posted today.

The announcement comes a week after Valve removed a controversial game that simulated school shootings, following a nationwide outcry to ban the title. Last month it also issued warnings to developers about adult content in games.

In its blog post, Valve executive Erik Johnson writes that “Valve shouldn’t be the ones deciding this.”

"If you're a player, we shouldn't be choosing for you what content you can or can't buy. If you're a developer, we shouldn't be choosing what content you're allowed to create. Those choices should be yours to make. Our role should be to provide systems and tools to support your efforts to make these choices for yourself, and to help you do it in a way that makes you feel comfortable," the blog post read.

