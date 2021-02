The outage was reported by Bellevue Fire around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — As many as 32,000 homes are being affected by a 911 landline outage, according to Bellevue Fire.

CenturyLink reported the outage Friday morning.

Bellevue residents who need to report an emergency and cannot get through by dialing 911 should dial 425-577-5656.