BELLEVUE, Wash. — Forget lounging around after Thanksgiving dinner. For many, pre-Black Friday savings were enough motivation to get out the door.

The doors at Best Buy in Bellevue opened at 5 p.m. Although that’s traditionally dinner time, at Best Buy it meant time to shop.

This is something that many retailers have been doing over the past several years. According to the National Retail Federation, consumer habits may be to blame. Their numbers show that 39% of shoppers planned to start holiday shopping before November. Retailers are responding to this by extending promotions to earlier than ever.

For some reluctant shoppers at Best Buy’s Bellevue location that meant getting off the couch on Thanksgiving Day.

“I really liked it when it was the day after Thanksgiving, but if this is when the sales are that’s when you’ve got to go,” said Chris Deerkop of Bellevue.

“Unfortunately you do know that you can get a good deal online just as easy as going to the store – yes I’ve been shopping online on my phone,” said Sarah Mpare while waiting for her family.

Best Buy isn’t alone in this venture. Target opened at 5 p.m. and stayed open until 1 a.m. And this year, for the first time ever Bed Bath and Beyond was open for holiday shoppers.

Time is running out to shop for the holidays. There are only 26 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas; that’s six days less from last year and the shortest number possible.