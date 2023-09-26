Bellevue joins Seattle, Kirkland in asking residents to reduce water use

The request came from the Cascade Water Alliance, which buys water from Seattle Public Utilities.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — The City of Bellevue is joining Kirkland and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) in asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve water.

Cascade Water Alliance has instructed Bellevue to begin the voluntary phase of the city's Water Shortage Management Plan in support of water conservation efforts enacted by SPU, which sells water to Cascade. Water use reductions are necessary to stretch the region's water supply until "significant and sustained rainfall" can replenish the mountain reservoirs, according to a release from the city.

The Water Shortage Management Plan comes into play when the region experiences prolonged, dry weather conditions, according to the city. Western Washington typically averages 3 inches of rainfall between June and August, but this year there was just over 1 inch that fell over that period of time.

In addition, a warm stretch in spring melted snowpack early. Melted snowpack moved quickly through rivers to Puget Sound, rather than taking time to soak into the ground and reservoirs, with impacts felt across the state.

The city recommends that residents take fewer or shorter showers, check for and fix leaks, especially running toilets and delay car washing or use a carwash that recycles water.

“Bellevue Utilities has historically promoted a lifestyle of water conservation,” said Lucy Liu, director of Bellevue Utilities. “We are also making immediate changes to use even less water in our city operations during this time to stretch the water supply as much as possible.”