BELLEVUE, Wash. — Vibrant and beautiful are two adjectives not usually associated with an Alzheimer's disease diagnosis but one art exhibit is trying to change that.

"The Art of Alzheimer's" is a traveling exhibit that opened Monday at The Garden's at Town Square retirement community in Bellevue. It features the work of seven local artists who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer's, six of whom had never created art before experiencing memory loss.

"It expresses thoughts and emotions you can’t express verbally," said Marilyn Raichle, founder and curator of the exhibit.

Raichle started the art exhibit after she noticed her mother took to painting after her Alzheimer's diagnosis, something that she had never shown an interest in before.

"I shared her art with friends and family and the more I shared, the more people wanted to see it, and everybody was so grateful for [this] story about Alzheimer's that was joyous," said Raichle.

She noticed a change in her mother; there was a window of time where she said she began to enjoy more things. Her mother's memories were no longer there, but a new appreciation for moments and activities, like art, developed.

"The most important thing about the art was that I let go of the woman that used to be and embraced the woman who was with me now," said Raichle.

Marilyn Raichle poses for a photo with her mother.

Courtesy of Marilyn Raichle

The artists featured are Julia Blackburn, Rosemary Freeman, Gloria Kinney, Jane Kippenhan, Pat Kristoferson, Lenny Larson and Rafe Schwimmer. They each have a different style and paint different subjects, ranging from childhood memories of living near Mount Rainier to fantasy scenes like a giant pumpkin in a forest.

By showing the colorful creations by the artists, the hope is that the narrative about dementia changes and certain aspects are embraced.

"It’s really to introduce people to a completely different story about dementia and Alzheimer's, one that is joyous and one where they are still here, living with creativity and dignity and joy."

The exhibit will be at the Bellevue location until October and then will travel to different locations in Seattle.

The Gardens at Town Square is the first retirement community with memory care to host the exhibit, which anyone can come and see for free.

"It's time we recognize that people living with Alzheimer's and dementia are active contributors to our society and participants in life," said Apryl Tolstoy, executive director of The Gardens at Town Square.

On Wednesday, June 19, the public is welcome to a free reception with food and beverages beginning at 3 p.m. to celebrate the exhibit opening and meet some of the artists. Those planning to attend the reception are asked to RSVP to (425) 688-1900.