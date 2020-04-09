Amazon expanding Bellevue workforce by another 10,000

Amazon secured an additional 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue as it plans to create thousands of additional jobs.

BELLEVUE, Wash — Amazon announced Friday it plans to create a total of 25,000 jobs in the coming years and expand its footprint.

The company, which released plans in February to create 15,000 jobs in Bellevue, announced it intends to add an additional 10,000 jobs in the next few years.

Amazon has secured an additional 2 million square feet of office space in downtown Bellevue by leasing Vulcan's 555 Tower and West Main to accommodate those workers. Both are near the future Bellevue Link Light Rail station scheduled to open in 2023.

The company also announced it will begin developing the second phase of its Bellevue 600 project - a 27-story office tower with retail and green space. This adds on to the space that will be provided by the 43-story office tower that will provide 1 million square feet, scheduled to be complete by 2024.