5 things to know this weekend

In North Bend, the closure of Snoqualmie Pass is having wide-reaching impacts and weather conditions could keep the pass closed until Sunday.

State transportation officials said late Thursday that every mountain pass that connects the east and west side of the state, including Snoqualmie and Stevens, are not expected to open until Sunday at the earliest.

Interstate closures are creating a major conflict because of the inability to move critical and perishable goods, according to Washington Trucking Associations. Read more

People who are stuck at Snoqualmie Pass are waiting for WSDOT to clear the snow from I-90 so they can get supplies and also head home.

The Chief of Snoqualmie Pass Fire and Rescue said on Facebook he is working with WSDOT to establish a supply run to Cle Elum for gas and groceries. They hope to do that Saturday.

Those stuck at higher elevations are hoping it'll be just a few more nights before they can get out. Read more

Northbound I-5 will be down to a single lane in DuPont this weekend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

Contract crews working for WSDOT will make emergency repairs on the interstate from Center Drive to Steilacoom-DuPont Road. The department is warning backups could be over ten miles long.

Travelers are strongly encouraged to avoid optional travel through the construction zone, carpool and consolidate trips. Read more

A report from the American Alpine Club shows few people of color are accessing the outdoors. The report found of the more than seven million climbers in the U.S., only 1% are black.

Take Mount Everest for example. Earth's highest mountain above sea level stands at more than 29,000 feet. Almost seven decades ago, the first confirmed climbers made it to the top.

Since then, there have been more than 10,000 successful summits, but fewer than ten of those climbers have been black. Sophia Danenberg is one of them. Read more

What if there was a vaccine that prevented addiction, just like the flu? Researchers at the University of Washington are exploring that possibility.

Addiction is seen as a disease by medical professionals everywhere. Now, promising new research aims to take that one step further.

In 2020 there were 70,000 overdose deaths in America, the vast majority of them to opioids. In Washington state, alone, there were more than 1,800 deaths. That's a 33% increase from the year before. In Seattle, nearly 10 times as much fentanyl was seized in 2021 over 2020. Read more

