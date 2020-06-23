WATCH LIVE: Bellevue police recover thousands of dollars in merchandise looted during May protest

Bellevue police will be giving an update on arrests and recovered merchandise that was stolen during George Floyd protests.

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue police announced that they have made "significant" arrests and recovered tens of thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise from a May 31 looting.

Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett said the looters who broke into Bellevue Square mall were simply there to destroy.

"I didn’t even hear George Floyd’s name," Mylett said at the time. "They’re not here to protest what happened."

Mylett said two larger groups joined a peaceful protest outside Bellevue Square about 3:45 p.m. and started smashing windows and looting stores.

There was looting throughout downtown Bellevue, destruction of property and assaults on innocent bystanders and police officers, according to Mylett.

Gov. Jay Inslee activated up to 200 more Washington National Guard members to help Bellevue respond to looting.

Mylett said during the incident that this is the first time in his tenure that the city has asked for National Guard help.

Detectives have also confiscated weapons, drugs, and cash associated with the newly-announced arrests.

Police say a resident's video of the incident helped lead to arrests of those involved.