Bellevue Police Chief Steve Mylett believes the woman who falsely accused him of sexual assault should be held accountable for her actions.

Mylett was reinstated to his job this week after a three-month investigation by Bothell police cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Speaking publicly for the first time at a press conference since the accusation surfaced last summer, Mylett became emotional.

"I cannot express my gratitude enough for everyone who offered prayers and expressions for my family and I during the past few months," he said. "I thank each and every one of you."

"There was a lot of things my wife and I discussed and dealt with, the what if's and everything else," said Mylett. "There was fear, there was anxiety, culminating with tremendous relief and gratitude that the Bothell police did such an exceptional job rooting out the truth."

RELATED: 'No probable cause' to believe Bellevue police chief committed 'any crime'

This week, Bothell police released a 56-page report exonerating Mylett of sexual assault. They said a 44-year-old woman came up with an elaborate story, that the two of them met online through a sex networking website. She even faked emails and forensic evidence, police said.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

"The emails that she submitted to us after we did the forensic analysis are completely doctored," said Bothell Police Captain Mike Johnson.

"I think people should be made accountable for their actions," Mylett said. "I think the process of the claims that were made against me worked. And I think another process will take place and I'm confident that the right decisions will be made."

Bothell police recommended charges of perjury, tampering with evidence, and making false statements against the woman for the Mylett case. The King County Prosecutor's Office said they expect to make a decision on charges by next week.

Prosecutors declined to file charges when the same woman accused another Bellevue detective of rape.

They dismissed multiple charges against another officer, John Kivlin, after evidence the woman provided didn't hold up.

Both men admitted to having relationships with her. Both resigned from the department.

But in Mylett's case, investigators found no sign he had ever met the accuser. He said the ordeal taught him compassion.

"I have a deeper appreciation of what it means to be falsely accused," said the chief. "I also have a deeper appreciation of what it's like to be on administrative leave. I think it will make me a better chief and a better human being."

© 2018 KING