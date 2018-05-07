Authorities in Puyallup found themselves face to face with "Smokey the Bear," but not the one that prevents forest fires.

A black bear was found on the westbound SR 512 onramp Wednesday, trying to climb over a chain link fence into the Washington State Fairgrounds in Puyallup.

When he spotted people, he quickly ran up a tree, where he stayed put until Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officials arrived at the scene.

Puyallup police and Central Pierce Fire and Rescue crews helped wildlife officers tranquilize the bear while he was in the tree. Once he dozed off, he fell out the tree and was caught in a tarp at the base of the tree that agents set up.

Once on the ground, wildlife officers placed him in a pen and relocated him to safety.

Apparently, "Smokey" had been relocated before, say police.

"It must be the smell of the scones, hamburgers, onion rings, hot dogs, and all of the food at the Washington State Fair that he used his nose to bring him back to Puyallup once again," Puyallup Police Department tweeted, along with a photo of Smokey. "Unfortunately he's about 2 months too early for the fair. "

