Bear sighting on Whidbey Island an uncommon occurrence, sheriff's office says

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Oak Harbor resident snapped a photo of a black bear wandering through their yard on Thursday.
The Island County Sheriff's Office said the sight is an uncommon one on Whidbey Island, however, the agency noted there have been more sightings as of late. Black bears are good swimmers and have been known to visit islands from time to time.
Deputies were alerted to the sighting in the Strawberry Point area of Oak Harbor. A community member spotted what they believed to be a bear roaming the area and was able to take a picture to share with them.
According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), there are hundreds of complaints each year about bear sightings in urban areas.
The best way to avoid conflict with bears is to use prevention methods, including making sure wild animals can't access trash, pet food, bird feeders or any type of food storage.
Bears are known to opportunistically seek out food in areas where natural foods are scarce, according to WDFW.
In the event that someone comes into close contact with a bear, WDFW offers these tips:
- Stop, remain calm, and assess the situation. If the bear seems unaware of you, move away quietly when it’s not looking in your direction. Continue to observe the animal as you retreat, watching for changes in its behavior.
- If a bear walks toward you, identify yourself as a human by standing up, waving your hands above your head, and talking to the bear in a low voice.
- Don’t throw anything at the bear that the bear could interpret as a threat or a challenge.
- If you cannot safely move away from the bear or the bear continues toward you, scare it away by clapping your hands, stomping your feet, yelling and staring the animal in the eyes. If you are in a group, stand shoulder-to-shoulder and raise and wave your arms to appear intimidating. The more it persists the more aggressive your response should be. If you have bear spray, use it.
- Do not run from the bear. Bears can run up to 35 mph and running may trigger an attack. Climbing a tree is generally not recommended as an escape from an aggressive black bear, as black bears are adept climbers and may follow you up a tree.