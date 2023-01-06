Bear sighting on Whidbey Island an uncommon occurrence, sheriff's office says

Although bears aren't known to frequent the island, there have been more sightings as of late, the sheriff's office said.

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — An Oak Harbor resident snapped a photo of a black bear wandering through their yard on Thursday.

The Island County Sheriff's Office said the sight is an uncommon one on Whidbey Island, however, the agency noted there have been more sightings as of late. Black bears are good swimmers and have been known to visit islands from time to time.

Deputies were alerted to the sighting in the Strawberry Point area of Oak Harbor. A community member spotted what they believed to be a bear roaming the area and was able to take a picture to share with them.

According to the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW), there are hundreds of complaints each year about bear sightings in urban areas.

The best way to avoid conflict with bears is to use prevention methods, including making sure wild animals can't access trash, pet food, bird feeders or any type of food storage.

Bears are known to opportunistically seek out food in areas where natural foods are scarce, according to WDFW.

In the event that someone comes into close contact with a bear, WDFW offers these tips: