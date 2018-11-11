Dick Nelms, now 95, remembers his mindset well when he joined the U.S. Army Air Force after Pearl Harbor. Nelms was 19 when he enlisted.

“Let’s get in and get these guys," recalls Nelms from his home on Mercer Island.

In the summer of 1944, when he was just 22-years-old, Nelms flew 35 missions in a B-17 Bomber – most of them over Germany. Each one lasted about 12 hours, and although he was home by Christmas in 1944, it was not without some close calls.

On his very first mission, he said, “Flak starts coming up, and I’m thinking, my gosh this isn’t Hollywood, this is the real thing.”

His unit, the 8th Air Force, was suffering 50 percent casualties when he was assigned to it; fear was a constant factor. But he says keeping that fear in check is what kept him alive.

“I can recall a shell bursting in front of your airplane,” he said. “Pieces of flak, that sickening sound, coming through the plane. My mind, my brain – said, ‘If that had gone off a second later, I’d be on my way down.’ Instead, I told myself, ‘Isn’t it great it went off when it did. Everything’s okay.’ That’s the way you control it. They’re both true, which one are you gonna pick?“

When his beloved wife Lauren passed away in 2014, Nelms' son encouraged him to start volunteering at the Museum of Flight. He’s now one of their most popular attractions – speaking in front of a B-17 bomber once a month to an often standing-room-only crowd.

Nelms turns 96 in February. When asked what he wants this generation to know about his generation – the so-called, greatest generation, he said, “Be good citizens. Love their country. That was one thing we did. We really loved our country.”

