Woman, boyfriend and dog shot by stranger with BB gun in N Portland

Allen Bowman was hit on the cheek and says it really startled her. She has reported it to Portland police who say this kind of attack can lead to serious charges.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland woman says she was shot with BB pellets while walking in North Portland this week and wonders if it's related to reports of a reported trend on TikTok. Videos on the social media site show people shooting unsuspecting victims with BB or airsoft guns.

Allen Bowman says she was walking her dog Tuesday night on North Mississippi Avenue when a red sedan pulled up about 20 feet away from them. She says a passenger in the car shot BB pellets at her face, her boyfriend's face and the dog, before the driver pulled away.

"I think my dog and I were hit first, I think that's what happened, because it hit me on my cheek — on my face right here — and it really startled me," said Bowman. "It was terrifying, I'm just glad they weren't really bullets."

A similar incident happened in Milwaukie about a week ago. Police say two kids were outside playing when a car pulled up. They were shot at with a BB or airsoft gun.

Bowman thinks what happened to her could be connected to the TikTok trend.

"It's not a funny prank at all, it's actually pretty serious," she said.

In some versions of the videos on social media, people fill BB guns with water gel pellets or "Orbeez" and shoot them at people passing by.

"It's not something that should be taken lightly, it's not funny," agreed Sergeant Kevin Allen with Portland police. "They may be really small but if somebody gets hit in the eye, it could be really dangerous."

If someone is seriously hurt it could lead to serious legal consequences.

"You're certainly looking at potential assault charges. If you're using a weapon to cause injury to someone else, that can be as high as an Assault II which is a felony," said Allen.

Bowman is grateful she her boyfriend and dog were not hurt.