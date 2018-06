A barge fire sent a giant plume of smoke into the sky over Seattle Tuesday night. The Seattle Fire Department is battling the blaze in the 600 block of S. Myrtle St.

There are no reports of injuries at this point. Piles of scrap cars are visible near the barge.

Viewers shared photos of the smoke plume seen for miles across Seattle.

