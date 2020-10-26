Ballard Farmers Market adapts to pandemic by offering delivery

Starting Monday, the Ballard Farmers Market will offer delivery locally to orders placed online.

SEATTLE — Foot traffic and masks are a welcome sight in Ballard. For more than 20 years, the Ballard Farmers Market has been a staple in Seattle.

“A lot of people are attached to this market and so they are kind of already here and they are trying to figure out without the vendors that I normally see here. ‘How do I still get that stuff?’” said Joy Moody, the online manager for the Ballard Farmers Market.

The outdoor market was shut down entirely for several weeks during the worst of the pandemic.

To continue serving its community, the Ballard Farmers Market went online for the first time. Moody was brought on during the pandemic specifically to move sales to the internet.

This week, they take this innovation a step further: starting Monday, they’ll offer delivery locally to orders placed online.

Delivery will be free if you spend more than $120 and there will be a limited number of deliveries each week. Regardless, they're hoping to reach a demographic that isn't ready to be out in public just yet.

“It’s about the way things are and so this whole online farmers market movement was about how things are. It’s about pivoting with the virus coming and all the challenges that that brought and people’s limitations to come and get their groceries,” Moody said.

“We’ve just kind of had to roll with the punches with everything and, you know, be understanding about it,” said Alan Scott of Lyall Farms.

Lyall Farms has been a staple at the market for 20 years, and they're one of dozens of vendors that are trying to hold on for as long as they can.

“Under the circumstances, we’ve done well. We’re down a little bit but once again, it’s just kind of a different time right now,” he said.