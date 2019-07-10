SEATTLE — Seattle fire crews are responding to a three-alarm fire at a shopping center in the city's Ballard neighborhood.

Crews are battling a fire at the 2300 block of NW Market Street near Ballard Square. Flames and heavy smoke were seen coming out of the building from a distance.

One firefighter was injured while responding to the fire. The Seattle Fire Department has not specified the extent of the firefighter's injuries.

Businesses in the building have been evacuated.

Firefighters cut holes in the roof to release toxic gases and smoke, according to the Seattle Fire Department Twitter.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find other routes.

No word yet on what started the fire.