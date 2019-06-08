EATONVILLE, Wash. — The bald eagle habitat “Eagle Passage” opened Saturday at Northwest Trek wildlife park.

Visitors can see bald eagles up close while immersing themselves in an interactive, forested habitat. Learn how the bald eagle went from nearly extinct to thriving and off the endangered species list.

“It allows guests to walk through, almost like you’re walking through the woods, and you experience a bald eagle,” said Jessica Moore, Northwest Trek education curator. “They can be to your left, your right, or above you, depending on where the birds want to be in the exhibit.”

The four eagles that live in the habitat were rescued and rehabilitated before ending up at their new home in Eatonville.

Northwest Trek is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with 1 p.m. zookeeper chats.