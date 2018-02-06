BAINBRIDGE ISLAND – The city of Bainbridge Island is zeroing in on a new policy that will require all of its police officers to wear body cameras.

The mandatory camera policy still needs to be ratified by the department’s police guild and brought before the City Council. After those steps, the city plans to move quickly to acquire the equipment and begin training a few weeks after that, City Manager Doug Schulze said.

Schulze said the city plans to use a comprehensive, subscription-based system from Axon – the company formerly known as TASER International. The department would initially operate its program in a five-year agreement with the company that would cost the city about $60,000 a year. Under the agreement the company would provide equipment, training, support and equipment refreshes after two-and-a-half and five years, Schulze said.

Some Bainbridge officers have been voluntarily wearing cameras since 2011. The new policy would require all officers to wear them and record all calls for service, traffic stops and other more significant interactions with the public, Police Chief Matthew Hamner said. Under the department's current body camera policy, officers are allowed to choose if they want to record an incident, he said.

More: Bainbridge police officers now wearing cameras

“The problem with intermittent use is that if you don’t capture a significant event, then there’s always a perception that maybe there was a reason you didn’t capture that significant event,” he said. “I want to capture every incident we can. It lends itself to transparency. It lends itself to being open. It brings resolution to concerns, complaints. It helps us to do our business better.”

The Axon system automatically activates when an officer draws a firearm, TASER or turns on emergency lights on a vehicle, Hamner said, relieving officers from having to remember to activate their camera in a situation that can typically require more attention. The system also works with vehicle and interview room cameras, Schulze said.

Hamner said the cameras can help to bring resolution to concerns and complaints related to police incidents and said he sees the cameras as protection for both citizens and officers.

“It lends itself to accountability and transparency, which we’re very much about,” he said.

The policy would make the Bainbridge Police Department the second law enforcement agency in Kitsap County to require all officers to wear the cameras, following in the footsteps of the Poulsbo Police Department, which began its program in 2014.

More: Poulsbo officers to wear body cameras

More: Body cam legislation in the works as more requests come in

Bremerton officers briefly wore body cameras under a pilot program in 2014 but sweeping records requests made by one man of departments around the region, including Bremerton, Poulsbo and Bainbridge police departments, effectively shut down the program. Bremerton’s program has not restarted.

The Port Orchard Police Department and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office also do not have body camera programs.

“It’s something we expect to occur in the future,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Wilson. “We’re looking and studying the idea, but as of now we’re not engaging.”

© 2018 KING