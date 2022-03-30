Community gathers to remember Japanese residents exiled from Bainbridge Island 80 years ago

The community on Bainbridge Island gathers every year to remember the 276 residents who were forced from their homes.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — Wednesday, March 30, marks 80 years since the forced removal of the first Japanese Americans from their homes and into internment camps during World War II.

To recognize the dark day in U.S. history, multiple organizations on Bainbridge Island, which is where the first designated exclusion area was located, are hosting events to honor survivors and educate the community.

Starting at 11 a.m., students and speakers will gather with state leaders, including Gov. Jay Inslee, at the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Exclusion Memorial for an hour-long program.

The memorial's wall winds down to the Eagledale Ferry Dock where Japanese residents, many of them American citizens, gathered and left the island after they were forced out of their homes.

During the event, all 276 names of people who were exiled from Bainbridge Island will be read aloud. More than a dozen survivors are also expected to attend.

Organizers say marking 80 years is about healing and acknowledging what the community on Bainbridge Island has already done to help the healing process, which building the Exclusion Memorial is a part of.

"What's required with healing is the community or individuals being willing to listen to the stories of what happened. And by being willing to listen to the stories and being interested, it creates empathy by that community, and helps that healing process," said Carol Reitz, president of the Bainbridge Island Japanese American Community (BIJAC).

Reitz says the goal every year is to educate the younger generation as survivors age so Americans never forget what happened.

"Who knows who's going to be around five years from now and the next major milestone? So, we're really appreciative of those survivors who are still here and thankful the stories are not lost," said Reitz.

The event is in-person and open to the community, but organizers are encouraging people to stream it online.

Other events happening Wednesday include a signing of a vintage U.S. flag, which is being held at the Bainbridge Island Museum of Art. The museum is inviting survivors to participate as well as the public.

The museum also has a special installation in its lobby to mark 80 years since Japanese residents were forced from their homes. It features exclusion period materials and photographs from the museum's collection.