BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — A group of neighbors on Bainbridge Island are pushing to keep a low-income apartment building set aside for people with fixed incomes. They're concerned the building will go to a private developer who will either tear it down or send rents skyrocketing.

Gretchen Wilson has lived in the building for about 10 years and she said there are several neighbors who have been there even longer. Now they’re trying to figure out where they will go.

“They've all got waiting lists, there's nobody who is going to get you in," Wilson said about other affordable housing units on the island.

The building is owned by Housing Kitsap and they received 13 offers to purchase it. Most of the offers are from developers, including the top offer of just over $2 million.

Housing Resources Bainbridge put in an offer of $1.5 million, but they would keep the units as low-income housing.

Housing Kitsap owns and operates more than 900 units in 18 properties around Kitsap County. They said the decision to sell is extremely difficult but they have financial problems and hope by selling a vacant property in Poulsbo and 550 Madison Ave N they can help the long-term sustainability of the entire organization.

All of their properties have waiting lists, so they admit it will be tough to help people like Wilson find somewhere else to go. Wilson and her neighbors hope they can convince the board to take the offer from Housing Resources Bainbridge, even if it means less money.

“Our intent is to get a mass of people to show up at this meeting and try and change the board's mind,” she said. “Don't do what your finance committee wants to do, keep this low-income, keep this for the families that are there.”

The meeting is set for Tuesday, June 25, at Housing Kitsap at 2244 NW Bucklin Hill Rd in Silverdale.