BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — The U.S. Coast Guard along with state and local agencies will be conducting an active shooter drill on Bainbridge Island Saturday.

The drill is being held at the Washington State Ferries Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bainbridge Island residents and community members should expect a large number of first responders, equipment, sirens, and hear simulated gunfire near the facility or the surrounding waterway during the drill.

The Coast Guard said the drill is a test of staff and equipment. The drill is organized by the Coast Guard and will simulate a full-scale response to a large attack. It will pose no threat to the public.

The drill is in coordination with the Coast Guard, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Customs and Border Protection, Washington State Ferries, the Washington State Patrol, the Offices of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, the Port of Seattle, and Seattle police, fire, and EMS.

Law enforcement will continue training Monday onboard the M/V Kittitas in Puget Sound. The ferry will not have passenger service during the training.

