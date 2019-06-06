BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — On Bainbridge Island a sign for Covet Boutique reads, “Women’s clothing and accessories tucked away in the back of the mall.” The store’s owner, Pamela Kinkead says the sandwich board sign is crucial for attracting customers.

“For small business it’s critical to have a good marketing tool. It’s critical for people to find us, both locals and tourist,” said Kinkead.

Kinkead is one of dozens of business owners who display the pop-up signs on Bainbridge Island. They’re looking to get the attention of visitors but recently they attracted the attention of Bainbridge Island City Council who proposed an ordinance prohibiting the display boards.

The proposed ordinance says during a six-month transition period one on-site commercial sandwich board sign is allowed per businesses with a permit. Temporary off-site signs with a permit can be displayed for 36 days.

The Bainbridge Island Downtown Association said the signs pop-up around the island because it’s difficult to navigate the downtown.

“It’d be great if we didn’t have to have them but unfortunately we do,” said Bainbridge Island Downtown Association Executive Director, Jerri Lane.

Kinkhead knows the signs work and says it’s hard to image what she’d do without it.

“For us to lose revenue, that’s going to impact the whole community because the city loses revenue as well,” said Kinkead.

Lane said the association plans to meet with city council on June 18. She added they will discuss impacts to business and that the council is open to hearing alternative ideas. She expects the creation of a new signage system for the island could take up to five years.

“I think this has opened a dialogue to maybe get something done,” said Lane.