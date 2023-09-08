One worker injured after piece of new Bainbridge ferry terminal walkway falls

The injury occurred as crews work to replace the existing overhead wooden walkway at the ferry terminal on Bainbridge Island.

BAINBRIDGE ISLAND, Wash. — One person was injured when a piece of the new Bainbridge Island ferry terminal walkway fell as it was being moved Friday afternoon.

A contractor attempted to get out of the way but was hit by the structure, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries. The contractor was airlifted to Seattle in serious condition.

The incident occurred between 12:30-1 p.m., according to State Ferries. Structures that make up the new walkway were being moved by hydraulic trollies when one of the trollies suffered a failure.

Contractors underwent a safety stand-down following the incident.

A crane is coming in to lift the piece back up so they can resume work, according to the ferries spokesperson.

The work currently being done will replace the existing overhead wooden walkway at the Bainbridge ferry terminal with a wider concrete structure that is built to the current seismic code, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The vehicle holding area is currently being used as a staging and work zone during the six-day closure.

The Seattle-Bainbridge route is operating on a one-boat schedule for walk-on passengers until 3 a.m. on Sept. 13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

